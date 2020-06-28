4509 32nd Ave W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace guest parking range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Charming Magnolia Home!!! - Charming Cape Cod with beautifully landscaped front and back yard with covered deck.This one-story home features a comfortable and light-filled living room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the open kitchen with floor to ceiling cherry cabinets, cork floors, eating bar and gas stove.



Plenty of parking with a detached garage and guest parking area in the front of the home. Newly installed irrigation system for easy yard maintenance. Just down the street from a beautiful trail to Ballard Locks and Discovery Park. Near bus line to downtown.



Move-in fees include:

$2,995 refundable security deposit (less application fees);

$2,995 first month's rent



Security deposit may be paid in monthly installments for up to 6 months.



Landlord will provide 1/month yard maintenance. Tenant responsible for utilities and any additional lawn maintenance. Sorry, no pets and no smoking please. Available August 5th.



Questions? Contact annemarie@northpacificproperties.com or text 206-229-4300 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3485827)