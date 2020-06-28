All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

4509 32nd Ave W

4509 32nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

4509 32nd Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
guest parking
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Charming Magnolia Home!!! - Charming Cape Cod with beautifully landscaped front and back yard with covered deck.This one-story home features a comfortable and light-filled living room with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. Enjoy the open kitchen with floor to ceiling cherry cabinets, cork floors, eating bar and gas stove.

Plenty of parking with a detached garage and guest parking area in the front of the home. Newly installed irrigation system for easy yard maintenance. Just down the street from a beautiful trail to Ballard Locks and Discovery Park. Near bus line to downtown.

Move-in fees include:
$2,995 refundable security deposit (less application fees);
$2,995 first month's rent

Security deposit may be paid in monthly installments for up to 6 months.

Landlord will provide 1/month yard maintenance. Tenant responsible for utilities and any additional lawn maintenance. Sorry, no pets and no smoking please. Available August 5th.

Questions? Contact annemarie@northpacificproperties.com or text 206-229-4300 to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3485827)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 32nd Ave W have any available units?
4509 32nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 32nd Ave W have?
Some of 4509 32nd Ave W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 32nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
4509 32nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 32nd Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 4509 32nd Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4509 32nd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 4509 32nd Ave W offers parking.
Does 4509 32nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 32nd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 32nd Ave W have a pool?
No, 4509 32nd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 4509 32nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 4509 32nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 32nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 32nd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
