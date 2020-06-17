445 NE Maple Leaf Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage carpet

Greenlake House - Great house located in the heart of Greenlake. Main floor features a large living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Lower level features two additional rooms, the 3rd bathroom and an attached garage. Very large yard with additional off street parking. Pet friendly home.



Features Include:

2 bedrooms + 2 bonus rooms in basement

3 bathrooms

Approximately 1714 sq ft

Freshly painted throughout

New vinyl plank floors and new carpet

Washer and dryer

Attached garage plus additional off street parking

Large yard with yard service

Pet negotiable

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2995

Deposit $2995



Located in the heart of Greenlake close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



