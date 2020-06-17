All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
445 NE Maple Leaf Pl
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

445 NE Maple Leaf Pl

445 Northeast Maple Leaf Place · No Longer Available
Location

445 Northeast Maple Leaf Place, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Greenlake House - Great house located in the heart of Greenlake. Main floor features a large living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Lower level features two additional rooms, the 3rd bathroom and an attached garage. Very large yard with additional off street parking. Pet friendly home.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms + 2 bonus rooms in basement
3 bathrooms
Approximately 1714 sq ft
Freshly painted throughout
New vinyl plank floors and new carpet
Washer and dryer
Attached garage plus additional off street parking
Large yard with yard service
Pet negotiable
Tenant pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2995
Deposit $2995

Located in the heart of Greenlake close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE4917801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl have any available units?
445 NE Maple Leaf Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl have?
Some of 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl currently offering any rent specials?
445 NE Maple Leaf Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl is pet friendly.
Does 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl offer parking?
Yes, 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl offers parking.
Does 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl have a pool?
No, 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl does not have a pool.
Does 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl have accessible units?
No, 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 NE Maple Leaf Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
