4444 44th Ave SW, #105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby pet friendly

LARGE NEWLY REMODELED West Seattle Junction Condo - A VERY RARE FIND, this condo centrally located in the Heart of West Seattle, is the ultimate in Urban Living - nearly 1200 sq. ft, 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths - and a HUGE COVERED BALCONY.



This tranquil home is conveniently located on a quiet street just one block from the Iconic West Seattle Junction. The entry easily flows into the generously sized remodeled kitchen and living area to the right, and to the privacy of bedrooms and bathrooms to left. Attention to detail, fine materials and finishes and lots of light make this home an modern and airy retreat. Feel secure with gated access to TWO ENVIED PARKING SPACES and a secure lobby entry. With a 93 WALK SCORE, this home is blocks from an endless choice of dining, entertainment and shopping choices. Enjoy easy commutes to Downtown Seattle and easy jogs or bike rides to Alki Beach, Lincoln Park and so much more.



FEATURES:



2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms in 1,157 Sq. Ft. of Spacious Living

Gated Off-street Parking with TWO assigned spaces RARE find in West Seattle

Covered Balcony Running Full Length of Home w/ Access from Master Suite and Living Room

Floor-to-Ceiling Windows for Year-round Natural Light

Ceiling Fans for Year-round Comfort

Newly Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian Countertops and Breakfast Bar

Tiled Dining Area

New Carpet, Fresh Paint and Tile Floors Throughout

Open and Inviting Living Area with Sliders to Balcony

Master Suite with Walk-in Custom Closet and Fully Tiled Bathroom w/Large Walk-in Shower and Dual Vanity

Second Fully Tiled Bathroom with All New Fixtures

Generously Sized Guest Bedroom or Office.

New Front loading Washer/Dryer

Extra Storage Unit

Elevator and Intercom Access

Secure and Welcoming Lobby and Elevator



Available now for one-year lease. First month and security deposit due at move-in. Pets okay on a case-by-case basis.



Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 (marisa@dwellingsseattle.com)



(RLNE3485640)