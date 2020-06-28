4444 44th Ave SW, #105

Amenities
LARGE NEWLY REMODELED West Seattle Junction Condo - A VERY RARE FIND, this condo centrally located in the Heart of West Seattle, is the ultimate in Urban Living - nearly 1200 sq. ft, 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths - and a HUGE COVERED BALCONY.
This tranquil home is conveniently located on a quiet street just one block from the Iconic West Seattle Junction. The entry easily flows into the generously sized remodeled kitchen and living area to the right, and to the privacy of bedrooms and bathrooms to left. Attention to detail, fine materials and finishes and lots of light make this home an modern and airy retreat. Feel secure with gated access to TWO ENVIED PARKING SPACES and a secure lobby entry. With a 93 WALK SCORE, this home is blocks from an endless choice of dining, entertainment and shopping choices. Enjoy easy commutes to Downtown Seattle and easy jogs or bike rides to Alki Beach, Lincoln Park and so much more.
FEATURES:
2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms in 1,157 Sq. Ft. of Spacious Living
Gated Off-street Parking with TWO assigned spaces RARE find in West Seattle
Covered Balcony Running Full Length of Home w/ Access from Master Suite and Living Room
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows for Year-round Natural Light
Ceiling Fans for Year-round Comfort
Newly Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian Countertops and Breakfast Bar
Tiled Dining Area
New Carpet, Fresh Paint and Tile Floors Throughout
Open and Inviting Living Area with Sliders to Balcony
Master Suite with Walk-in Custom Closet and Fully Tiled Bathroom w/Large Walk-in Shower and Dual Vanity
Second Fully Tiled Bathroom with All New Fixtures
Generously Sized Guest Bedroom or Office.
New Front loading Washer/Dryer
Extra Storage Unit
Elevator and Intercom Access
Secure and Welcoming Lobby and Elevator
Available now for one-year lease. First month and security deposit due at move-in. Pets okay on a case-by-case basis.
Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 (marisa@dwellingsseattle.com)
(RLNE3485640)