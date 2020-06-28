All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

4444 44th Ave SW, #105

4444 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

4444 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Genesee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
LARGE NEWLY REMODELED West Seattle Junction Condo - A VERY RARE FIND, this condo centrally located in the Heart of West Seattle, is the ultimate in Urban Living - nearly 1200 sq. ft, 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths - and a HUGE COVERED BALCONY.

This tranquil home is conveniently located on a quiet street just one block from the Iconic West Seattle Junction. The entry easily flows into the generously sized remodeled kitchen and living area to the right, and to the privacy of bedrooms and bathrooms to left. Attention to detail, fine materials and finishes and lots of light make this home an modern and airy retreat. Feel secure with gated access to TWO ENVIED PARKING SPACES and a secure lobby entry. With a 93 WALK SCORE, this home is blocks from an endless choice of dining, entertainment and shopping choices. Enjoy easy commutes to Downtown Seattle and easy jogs or bike rides to Alki Beach, Lincoln Park and so much more.

FEATURES:

2 Bedrooms / 2 Bathrooms in 1,157 Sq. Ft. of Spacious Living
Gated Off-street Parking with TWO assigned spaces RARE find in West Seattle
Covered Balcony Running Full Length of Home w/ Access from Master Suite and Living Room
Floor-to-Ceiling Windows for Year-round Natural Light
Ceiling Fans for Year-round Comfort
Newly Remodeled Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Corian Countertops and Breakfast Bar
Tiled Dining Area
New Carpet, Fresh Paint and Tile Floors Throughout
Open and Inviting Living Area with Sliders to Balcony
Master Suite with Walk-in Custom Closet and Fully Tiled Bathroom w/Large Walk-in Shower and Dual Vanity
Second Fully Tiled Bathroom with All New Fixtures
Generously Sized Guest Bedroom or Office.
New Front loading Washer/Dryer
Extra Storage Unit
Elevator and Intercom Access
Secure and Welcoming Lobby and Elevator

Available now for one-year lease. First month and security deposit due at move-in. Pets okay on a case-by-case basis.

Please contact Marisa at 206-399-2275 (marisa@dwellingsseattle.com)

(RLNE3485640)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 have any available units?
4444 44th Ave SW, #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 have?
Some of 4444 44th Ave SW, #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 currently offering any rent specials?
4444 44th Ave SW, #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 is pet friendly.
Does 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 offer parking?
Yes, 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 offers parking.
Does 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 have a pool?
No, 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 does not have a pool.
Does 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 have accessible units?
No, 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 44th Ave SW, #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
