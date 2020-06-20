All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 9 2020 at 7:44 PM

444 NE Thornton Place

444 Northeast Thornton Place · No Longer Available
Location

444 Northeast Thornton Place, Seattle, WA 98125
Maple Leaf

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 NE Thornton Place have any available units?
444 NE Thornton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 444 NE Thornton Place currently offering any rent specials?
444 NE Thornton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 NE Thornton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 NE Thornton Place is pet friendly.
Does 444 NE Thornton Place offer parking?
No, 444 NE Thornton Place does not offer parking.
Does 444 NE Thornton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 NE Thornton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 NE Thornton Place have a pool?
No, 444 NE Thornton Place does not have a pool.
Does 444 NE Thornton Place have accessible units?
No, 444 NE Thornton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 444 NE Thornton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 NE Thornton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 NE Thornton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 NE Thornton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

