4435 Phinney Ave N

Amenities

Built in 1928, in the heart of Fremont, DeSoto Arms offers 10 large studio and 4 one-bedroom units. All apartments boast coved ceilings, oak hardwood floors, glass handled doorknobs, classic textured walls, wide floor molding, original period bath floor tile, and refinished deep iron bathtubs. The top-floor, western-facing units also offer views of the Ship Canal, Ballard, and fisherman's terminal. The building showcases its vintage beautifully, with beautiful symmetry, several stunning stained-glass windows, and wide interior corridors featuring coved ceilings and beautiful original wall sconces for lighting. Property features and updates include controlled-access intercom entry, updated electric baseboard heating system, a shared laundry room on-site, and dual pane vinyl windows. Many units offer remodeled kitchens and baths with new cabinets, granite and tile. Some views! The property's excellent location on the corner of two quiet residential streets surrounded by Fremont's incredible array of nightlife, employment, transit, and amenities make it an appealing place to call home. Shared laundry facilities are located on-site. Storage available. Plenty of street parking easily surrounding the building. On bus lines and best location to bike! Cats are welcome with deposit, restrictions apply.



Terms: 1 Year Lease