Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4418 Meridian Avenue N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4418 Meridian Avenue N

4418 Meridian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4418 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Pristine townhouse located in the eclectic Wallingford neighborhood, right off 45th ST and only moments away from local shops and restaurants!. Superior finish quality throughout with modern fixtures and lighting. As you walk into this amazing property you encounter 16' ceilings with an awesome media room. Second floor is main living/dining/kitchen complete with cherry cabinets, gas fireplace & private large deck. Master suite comes with a showcase bath and dual sinks. No Pets/No Smoking. 12 Month Lease. Please view our Occupancy Standards to see if you qualify: http://www.seattleproperty.management/Occupancy-Standards - 2 Bedrooms - 2.5 Bathrooms - Approx 1525 SF - Hardwoods/Carpet/Tile - Kitchen w/ Eat In Space - Formal Living Room + Media/Family Room - Dishwasher/Disposal - Gas Range/Oven - Refrigerator/Microwave - Stacked Washer & Dryer - Gas/Radiant Heating - Attached Garage - No Pets/No Smoking - 12 Month Lease - Tenant Responsible for All Utilities Our goal is to provide you with a renting experience that will leave you completely satisfied and happy. Dave Poletti & Associates treats you with integrity and professionalism. We strive to provide you with a living environment that is always clean and in good repair at all times. We are responsive to your needs, value you as a resident and strive to handle your maintenance requests in a timely manner. Dave Poletti & Associates â A Seattle Property Management company, looks forward to helping you with all of your housing needs. Please drive by, then call or email for a private showing at 206-286-1100 or office@davepoletti.com. Dave Poletti & Associates Seattle Property Management AGC Building 1200 Westlake Ave N #1001 Seattle, WA 98109 Website: www.DavePoletti.com Offering Seattle Property Management Services for over 25+ Years!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

