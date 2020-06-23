4406 38th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126 Genesee
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
4406 38th Ave SW Available 02/01/19 Gorgeous spacious remodeled home in the heart of Alaska Junction - Come see this awesome remodeled rental opportunity in West Seattle. This house offers 3 Beds and 1.75 Bathrooms with an updates throughout the home. You will enjoy this kitchen with updated appliance and an awesome dining area leading to the backyard. The master bed room is downstairs with walk in closet and custom shelving leading into a private three quarter bathroom.There is an office downstairs with a built in desk and plenty of storage. There is covered deck and big backyard with a slight view to enjoy. The garage has been converted into an extra loft in the back of the house with heater and venting for the A/C plus extra storage. Washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of room to park in the driveway and street parking. Take full advantage of your opportunity to rent this while it last!
Rent: $3500/month tenant pays all utilities Application fee: Non-refundable $42/person 18 years or older who will be occupying the property. Security deposit: One month's rent minus any application fees 12 Month lease
No pets No smoking
Please contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com. Text and email ensures the fastest response time.
(RLNE4641680)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
