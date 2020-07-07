Rent Calculator
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4329 NE 87th St
4329 Northeast 87th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4329 Northeast 87th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Wedgwood
Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New Construction, 3 Bed, 2.5Bath with a loft -
(RLNE5403686)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4329 NE 87th St have any available units?
4329 NE 87th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 4329 NE 87th St currently offering any rent specials?
4329 NE 87th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 NE 87th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 NE 87th St is pet friendly.
Does 4329 NE 87th St offer parking?
No, 4329 NE 87th St does not offer parking.
Does 4329 NE 87th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 NE 87th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 NE 87th St have a pool?
No, 4329 NE 87th St does not have a pool.
Does 4329 NE 87th St have accessible units?
No, 4329 NE 87th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 NE 87th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 NE 87th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4329 NE 87th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4329 NE 87th St does not have units with air conditioning.
