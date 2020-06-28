4323 6th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98107 Fremont
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4323 6th Ave NW - Brand new standalone home - 2 Bedrooms 1 bath, family room , garage for storage. close to Google campus in lower Ballard off Leary Way. Dogs over 3 years old, less than 35lbs with reference ok.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5142948)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4323 6th Ave NW have any available units?
4323 6th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4323 6th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
4323 6th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 6th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 6th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 4323 6th Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 4323 6th Ave NW offers parking.
Does 4323 6th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 6th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 6th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 4323 6th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 4323 6th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 4323 6th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 6th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 6th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 6th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 6th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.