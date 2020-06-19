Amenities

4309 SW Seattle St. Available 06/01/20 Fantastic Craftsman Townhouse In North Admiral District - This fabulous townhouse has everything you are looking for in your new home. A chefs kitchen with stainless Viking appliances, granite counters and a pantry for extra storage. A welcoming living room with an energy efficient gas fireplace for those cold PNW fall and winter evenings. And an air conditioner for those warm summer nights. The master bedroom is ultra private on the top floor and has its own gas fireplace, an ensuite bath featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. The large walk in closet has ample space for clothes and more. There are two nice size bedrooms on the main level with a full bathroom and the laundry room. There is a bonus room in the basement for storage, an office, or a great flex space. The one car garage has plenty of space for storage as well.



*All applicants over 18 must apply

*$50 application fee

*Tenants responsible for all utilities

*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants



