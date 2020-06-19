All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:38 AM

4309 SW Seattle St.

4309 Southwest Seattle Street · (206) 436-9494
Location

4309 Southwest Seattle Street, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4309 SW Seattle St. · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4309 SW Seattle St. Available 06/01/20 Fantastic Craftsman Townhouse In North Admiral District - This fabulous townhouse has everything you are looking for in your new home. A chefs kitchen with stainless Viking appliances, granite counters and a pantry for extra storage. A welcoming living room with an energy efficient gas fireplace for those cold PNW fall and winter evenings. And an air conditioner for those warm summer nights. The master bedroom is ultra private on the top floor and has its own gas fireplace, an ensuite bath featuring a large soaking tub and separate shower. The large walk in closet has ample space for clothes and more. There are two nice size bedrooms on the main level with a full bathroom and the laundry room. There is a bonus room in the basement for storage, an office, or a great flex space. The one car garage has plenty of space for storage as well.

*All applicants over 18 must apply
*$50 application fee
*Tenants responsible for all utilities
*All calls will be considered as a prescreening of potential tenants

(RLNE4446019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4309 SW Seattle St. have any available units?
4309 SW Seattle St. has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4309 SW Seattle St. have?
Some of 4309 SW Seattle St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4309 SW Seattle St. currently offering any rent specials?
4309 SW Seattle St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 SW Seattle St. pet-friendly?
No, 4309 SW Seattle St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4309 SW Seattle St. offer parking?
Yes, 4309 SW Seattle St. does offer parking.
Does 4309 SW Seattle St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 SW Seattle St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 SW Seattle St. have a pool?
No, 4309 SW Seattle St. does not have a pool.
Does 4309 SW Seattle St. have accessible units?
No, 4309 SW Seattle St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 SW Seattle St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 SW Seattle St. does not have units with dishwashers.
