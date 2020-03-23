All apartments in Seattle
4303 Fremont AVE N, #204

4303 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4303 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE: $1,650.00

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 585 sqft.
Bedrooms: 1 Beds
Bathrooms: 1 Baths
Rent: $1,650.00 per month
Utilities: Additional (see below)
Lease Duration: 12 Month Lease Option
Pets Policy: We Love Pets! (see below)
Laundry: Across parking lot
Property Type: Mixed-use

DESCRIPTION
Designed for today's urban dweller this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 586 square foot apartment is perfect! With large windows in every living space, facing almost every direction, this well laid-out and spacious flat gets loads of light. A large living room, breakfast nook and shared patio make this a one-of-kind space.

Literally steps away from Café Vita & Via Tribunali; the front door leads to a world of Fremont eats & treats. Built in 1927 the Herzig Building offers a touch of history & charm in the middle of one of Seattle's best neighborhoods.

LOCATION
The Herzig Building is located in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, long considered one of Seattle's most desirable urban neighborhoods renowned for its artistic and eccentric community. Located on Fremont Avenue the property is surrounded by an eclectic group of shops, restaurants, and recreation. With WA-99 just blocks away, you can enjoy easy to employers and schools including Amazon, Nordstrom, Starbucks, Seattle Pacific University, and the University of Washington. Just minutes to Ballard, Green Lake, Gas Works Park & Downtown Seattle! Walk to grocery stores, public transportation, and several parks & recreational areas.

RENTAL FEATURES
•Breakfast nook
•Large windows
•Living Room
•Multiple storage areas
•5 minutes to Zoo, Green Lake, and downtown Fremont
•Spacious clothes & linen closets
•Range / Oven
•Refrigerator
•Covered Shared Deck/ Patio
•Storm windows
•Cable-ready
•Rare Seattle find!

UTILITIES
•Water, Sewer, & Solid Waste Services are $75 per month
•Electric Service billed through Seattle City Light

MOVE-IN COSTS
•First & Last-month's rent required upon execution of Lease
•Security Deposit of $800 (includes $150 non-refundable cleaning fee)

PETS
•Maximum of 2 pets per apartment
•Maximum of 1 dog per apartment
•Pet Deposit = $400 per pet (with restrictions)
•Non-Refundable Pet Rent = $35 per pet, per month

4303 Fremont Avenue North #204
Seattle, WA 98103

When responding, please reference the address of the property listed above.

**$49 non-refundable application fee per occupant
**Prices subject to changed based on lease terms 3 - 12 months
**Price shown for a 12 month lease

Size

586 sqft.
Vintage, quality property with a classic charm.
Located in one of Seattle's most popular neighborhoods, this building has strong appreciation, stable tenants, increasing rents and low vacancy.
• Excellent location with easy access Highway 99
• Corner lot with high visibility
• Classic & reliable brick building construction in excellent condition • Strong anchor tenants in place
• Some views of city skyline

The Herzig Building is a mixed-use retail and apartment building. There are two separate structures on the property. Adjacent on the West Side of the building is a triplex which was originally sited on the corner. Prior to the construction of the Herzig Building in 1927, the triplex was moved to the back of the lot and given a separate address of 612 North 43rd Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

