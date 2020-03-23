4303 Fremont AVE N, #204

Amenities

DESCRIPTION

Designed for today's urban dweller this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 586 square foot apartment is perfect! With large windows in every living space, facing almost every direction, this well laid-out and spacious flat gets loads of light. A large living room, breakfast nook and shared patio make this a one-of-kind space.



Literally steps away from Café Vita & Via Tribunali; the front door leads to a world of Fremont eats & treats. Built in 1927 the Herzig Building offers a touch of history & charm in the middle of one of Seattle's best neighborhoods.



The Herzig Building is located in the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle, long considered one of Seattle's most desirable urban neighborhoods renowned for its artistic and eccentric community. Located on Fremont Avenue the property is surrounded by an eclectic group of shops, restaurants, and recreation. With WA-99 just blocks away, you can enjoy easy to employers and schools including Amazon, Nordstrom, Starbucks, Seattle Pacific University, and the University of Washington. Just minutes to Ballard, Green Lake, Gas Works Park & Downtown Seattle! Walk to grocery stores, public transportation, and several parks & recreational areas.



•Breakfast nook

•Large windows

•Living Room

•Multiple storage areas

•5 minutes to Zoo, Green Lake, and downtown Fremont

•Spacious clothes & linen closets

•Range / Oven

•Refrigerator

•Covered Shared Deck/ Patio

•Storm windows

•Cable-ready

•Rare Seattle find!



•Water, Sewer, & Solid Waste Services are $75 per month

•Electric Service billed through Seattle City Light



•First & Last-month's rent required upon execution of Lease

•Security Deposit of $800 (includes $150 non-refundable cleaning fee)



•Maximum of 2 pets per apartment

•Maximum of 1 dog per apartment

•Pet Deposit = $400 per pet (with restrictions)

•Non-Refundable Pet Rent = $35 per pet, per month



4303 Fremont Avenue North #204

Seattle, WA 98103



When responding, please reference the address of the property listed above.



**$49 non-refundable application fee per occupant

**Prices subject to changed based on lease terms 3 - 12 months

**Price shown for a 12 month lease



The Herzig Building is a mixed-use retail and apartment building. There are two separate structures on the property. Adjacent on the West Side of the building is a triplex which was originally sited on the corner. Prior to the construction of the Herzig Building in 1927, the triplex was moved to the back of the lot and given a separate address of 612 North 43rd Street.