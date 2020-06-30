4266 Winslow Place North - 201

Amenities

Cozy one bedroom in a well-maintained 5 units apartment building. Appox.800 sf. Nice deck off living room facing quiet & private back yard. Planty of storage space, one reserved parking space included. Direct access to building laundry room from this unit. Nice neighborhood, convenient location, easy access to Hwy-99, I-5. Close to UW, downtown, stores, bus. No pets/ No smoking. First/last/deposit ($1000). Tenants pay $50 per person for water/sewer/garbage. Tenants also pay electricity. No smoking. No Pets. Available early March! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.