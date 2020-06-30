All apartments in Seattle
4266 Winslow Place North - 201
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:19 PM

4266 Winslow Place North - 201

4266 Winslow Place North · No Longer Available
Location

4266 Winslow Place North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy one bedroom in a well-maintained 5 units apartment building. Appox.800 sf. Nice deck off living room facing quiet & private back yard. Planty of storage space, one reserved parking space included. Direct access to building laundry room from this unit. Nice neighborhood, convenient location, easy access to Hwy-99, I-5. Close to UW, downtown, stores, bus. No pets/ No smoking. First/last/deposit ($1000). Tenants pay $50 per person for water/sewer/garbage. Tenants also pay electricity. No smoking. No Pets. Available early March! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 have any available units?
4266 Winslow Place North - 201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 currently offering any rent specials?
4266 Winslow Place North - 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 pet-friendly?
No, 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 offer parking?
Yes, 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 offers parking.
Does 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 have a pool?
No, 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 does not have a pool.
Does 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 have accessible units?
No, 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4266 Winslow Place North - 201 does not have units with air conditioning.

