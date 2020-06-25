425 10th Avenue East

Amenities

The Barberry Lane Ave., Seattle. Available April one for short term rental. K rare chance to live in a Seattle gem! Single-story, 1920s building in courtyard setting. Peaceful garden makes it hard to believe youre in the heart of thriving Capitol Hill. Studio has hardwood floors, large renovated sash windows, front and back door that gives the feel of a cottage rather than apartment. Large walk-through closet with built-in dresser. Bathroom has large tub. Long kitchen with breakfast nook. Bench seats have storage underneath. Large kitchen cupboards. Great neighbors will bring you soup when you are sick. One block away from major bus lines to downtown and university district. Two blocks away from light rail. One block away from QFC. Washer and dryer on site. Street parking with the city permit.



(RLNE4778940)