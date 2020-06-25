All apartments in Seattle
425 10th Avenue East
425 10th Avenue East

425 10th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

425 10th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
The Barberry Lane Ave., Seattle. Available April one for short term rental. K rare chance to live in a Seattle gem! Single-story, 1920s building in courtyard setting. Peaceful garden makes it hard to believe youre in the heart of thriving Capitol Hill. Studio has hardwood floors, large renovated sash windows, front and back door that gives the feel of a cottage rather than apartment. Large walk-through closet with built-in dresser. Bathroom has large tub. Long kitchen with breakfast nook. Bench seats have storage underneath. Large kitchen cupboards. Great neighbors will bring you soup when you are sick. One block away from major bus lines to downtown and university district. Two blocks away from light rail. One block away from QFC. Washer and dryer on site. Street parking with the city permit.

(RLNE4778940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 10th Avenue East have any available units?
425 10th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 10th Avenue East have?
Some of 425 10th Avenue East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 10th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
425 10th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 10th Avenue East pet-friendly?
No, 425 10th Avenue East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 425 10th Avenue East offer parking?
No, 425 10th Avenue East does not offer parking.
Does 425 10th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 10th Avenue East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 10th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 425 10th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 425 10th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 425 10th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 425 10th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 10th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
