4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3

4249 9th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4249 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 *Virtual tour available upon request. Email to inquire.* Nice 3BR Apartment in a 6 units building Completely renovated last year, great condition. Wood floors, granite counter top, new windows. Excellent location, walking distance to UW campus. First/last/deposit ($2,000). Tenants pay $90 per person for all utilities. One parking stall included in rent. Laundry shared in building. No smoking. No Pets. Preleasing - Available September 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 have any available units?
4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 have?
Some of 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 offers parking.
Does 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 have a pool?
No, 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 have accessible units?
No, 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

