4249 9th Avenue Northeast - 3

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PRE-LEASING FOR SEPTEMBER, 2020 *Virtual tour available upon request. Email to inquire.* Nice 3BR Apartment in a 6 units building Completely renovated last year, great condition. Wood floors, granite counter top, new windows. Excellent location, walking distance to UW campus. First/last/deposit ($2,000). Tenants pay $90 per person for all utilities. One parking stall included in rent. Laundry shared in building. No smoking. No Pets. Preleasing - Available September 10th, 2020. * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.