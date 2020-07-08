All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 424 N 68th ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
424 N 68th ST
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

424 N 68th ST

424 North 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

424 North 68th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Phinney Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea919ba050 ---- Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath lower level of charming Phinney Ridgeduplex! Large living area, separate dining space with gorgeous bay windows, nice sized bedroom with door to bathroom, and full kitchen. Back room can double as utility/mud room, complete with full sized washer and dryer and private balcony with peekaboo Green Lake Views! This home is filled with pottery barn charm and in a stellar Seattle area. Schedule your viewing today! YEAR BUILT: 1906 SCHOOLS Elementary: West Woodland Elementary | Middle/Jr High: Hamilton International Middle School | High: Roosevelt High School APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer PARKING Street Parking HEATING Forced Air, Gas UTILITIES INCLUDED Garbage LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2199. We may ask for prepayment of last months' rent based on income and credit score. PET POLICY &ndash; Pets Accepted | Case by Case IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies: &bull; Pet is possible with prior approval &bull; Pet must be over 2 years old &bull; Pet must neutered or spayed &bull; Pet must be and under 30lbs &bull; No aggressive breeds &bull; Other restrictions may apply &bull; Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. &bull; Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 N 68th ST have any available units?
424 N 68th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 N 68th ST have?
Some of 424 N 68th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 N 68th ST currently offering any rent specials?
424 N 68th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 N 68th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 N 68th ST is pet friendly.
Does 424 N 68th ST offer parking?
Yes, 424 N 68th ST offers parking.
Does 424 N 68th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 424 N 68th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 N 68th ST have a pool?
No, 424 N 68th ST does not have a pool.
Does 424 N 68th ST have accessible units?
No, 424 N 68th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 424 N 68th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 N 68th ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
H2O Apartments
201 West Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98119
Greenlake Terrace
7415 5th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98115
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Alder Flats
220 10th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University