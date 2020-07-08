424 N 68th ST

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ea919ba050 ---- Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath lower level of charming Phinney Ridgeduplex! Large living area, separate dining space with gorgeous bay windows, nice sized bedroom with door to bathroom, and full kitchen. Back room can double as utility/mud room, complete with full sized washer and dryer and private balcony with peekaboo Green Lake Views! This home is filled with pottery barn charm and in a stellar Seattle area. Schedule your viewing today! YEAR BUILT: 1906 SCHOOLS Elementary: West Woodland Elementary | Middle/Jr High: Hamilton International Middle School | High: Roosevelt High School APPLIANCES Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer | Dryer PARKING Street Parking HEATING Forced Air, Gas UTILITIES INCLUDED Garbage LEASE DETAILS 12 Month or greater with approval STANDARD DEPOSIT Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2199. We may ask for prepayment of last months' rent based on income and credit score. PET POLICY – Pets Accepted | Case by Case IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies: • Pet is possible with prior approval • Pet must be over 2 years old • Pet must neutered or spayed • Pet must be and under 30lbs • No aggressive breeds • Other restrictions may apply • Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet. • Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out. EASY TO APPLY ONLINE! $37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card! https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties Bus Route