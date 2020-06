Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/795b8ab0f7 ----

Top Floor unit in U-District. Great Views, Community Wifi in the building. This 1 bedroom is very spacious. No carpet at All! Tons of storage space in Unit. Garage parking with a secured Garage door. Laundry on Site! Come and check this place out!