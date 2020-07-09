4231 12th Ave Ne

Amenities

890ft2 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment in U District available for sublet April 1st to August 31st 2019. Kitchen has dishwasher, sink, fridge, stovetop, and oven. Both rooms are private, and the larger one also has a private bath. The living room is very large. Apartment includes a porch with a spacious view of 12th ave. 2 minute walk from The Ave, 5 minute walk to UW campus, ideal for students of UW. Rent is $1850 for the whole apartment, utilities and internet are separate. I have 1 parking spot for $85 that is also available with the apartment if you want it.