Last updated May 6 2019 at 8:53 AM

4231 12th Ave Ne

4231 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4231 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
890ft2 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment in U District available for sublet April 1st to August 31st 2019. Kitchen has dishwasher, sink, fridge, stovetop, and oven. Both rooms are private, and the larger one also has a private bath. The living room is very large. Apartment includes a porch with a spacious view of 12th ave. 2 minute walk from The Ave, 5 minute walk to UW campus, ideal for students of UW. Rent is $1850 for the whole apartment, utilities and internet are separate. I have 1 parking spot for $85 that is also available with the apartment if you want it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 12th Ave Ne have any available units?
4231 12th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4231 12th Ave Ne have?
Some of 4231 12th Ave Ne's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4231 12th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
4231 12th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 12th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 4231 12th Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4231 12th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 4231 12th Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 4231 12th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 12th Ave Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 12th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 4231 12th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 4231 12th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 4231 12th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 12th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4231 12th Ave Ne has units with dishwashers.

