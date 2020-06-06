4229 7th Ave NE - 401

Amenities

7th Avenue Place located at 4229 7th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105



NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020!



Unit 305 Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and get the first 3 months for $999/month, for a limited time only!

*terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*



Offering contemporary, upscale, fully equipped, Built Green, efficiency studio apartments with private living, kitchen, and bath in unit. We are located in the University District near downtown Seattle, the University of Washington and the forthcoming University Light rail station.



Photos and more information are provided at 7thAvenuePlace.com!



Rents range between $1050 - $1450.

*Units with an additional occupant, additional $100/month*

$70 flat utility fee covers ALL utilities ($95 for double occupancy)



Units include:

• 2-burner cooktops

• Modern finishes + quartz countertops

• Convection microwave oven

• 223-259 SF of living space

• High-end cabinets

• Stainless steel refrigerator

• Select units w/ large windows, vaulted ceilings or private entrances



Building amenities:

• Controlled access

• Laundry room

• Bike storage