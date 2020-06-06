All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:15 AM

4229 7th Ave NE - 401

4229 7th Avenue Northeast · (206) 403-1467
Location

4229 7th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,375

Studio · 1 Bath · 255 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
bike storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
7th Avenue Place located at 4229 7th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105

NOW pre-leasing for Summer/Fall 2020!

Unit 305 Leasing Special – Sign a 12 month lease and get the first 3 months for $999/month, for a limited time only!
*terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details.*

Offering contemporary, upscale, fully equipped, Built Green, efficiency studio apartments with private living, kitchen, and bath in unit. We are located in the University District near downtown Seattle, the University of Washington and the forthcoming University Light rail station.

Photos and more information are provided at 7thAvenuePlace.com!

Rents range between $1050 - $1450.
*Units with an additional occupant, additional $100/month*
$70 flat utility fee covers ALL utilities ($95 for double occupancy)

Units include:
• 2-burner cooktops
• Modern finishes + quartz countertops
• Convection microwave oven
• 223-259 SF of living space
• High-end cabinets
• Stainless steel refrigerator
• Select units w/ large windows, vaulted ceilings or private entrances

Building amenities:
• Controlled access
• Laundry room
• Bike storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

