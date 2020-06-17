All apartments in Seattle
4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102

4223 Evanston Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4223 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bike storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
This studio apartment available July 1 is in a 8 unit apartment building in a very desirable location one block off Fremont Ave N. It is within walking distance of Marketime grocery store, Cafe Vita and lots of restaurants. For commuting it is near the No. 5 bus line and it is 2 miles to South Lake Union, Amazon and 1 mile to Getty, Google, Tableau Software and other lower Fremont business. University of Washington is 10 minutes away. For Eastside, North or South Seattle commuting, freeway access to I5 and H99 is a few blocks away. Also included in the rent is a storage unit in the garage and a bike rack area. Sorry no pets allowed. Text, call or email for showing times. Social distancing protocol followed for showings and video conferencing option available. Call 206-399-2700 text or email for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 have any available units?
4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 have?
Some of 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 pet-friendly?
No, 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 does offer parking.
Does 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 have a pool?
No, 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 have accessible units?
No, 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102 has units with dishwashers.
