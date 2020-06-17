4223 Evanston Ave. N - 102

Amenities

This studio apartment available July 1 is in a 8 unit apartment building in a very desirable location one block off Fremont Ave N. It is within walking distance of Marketime grocery store, Cafe Vita and lots of restaurants. For commuting it is near the No. 5 bus line and it is 2 miles to South Lake Union, Amazon and 1 mile to Getty, Google, Tableau Software and other lower Fremont business. University of Washington is 10 minutes away. For Eastside, North or South Seattle commuting, freeway access to I5 and H99 is a few blocks away. Also included in the rent is a storage unit in the garage and a bike rack area. Sorry no pets allowed. Text, call or email for showing times. Social distancing protocol followed for showings and video conferencing option available. Call 206-399-2700 text or email for more information.