Last updated June 9 2019 at 11:12 AM

4218 A 7th Ave NE

4218 7th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

4218 7th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
4218 A 7th Ave NE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Townhouse With Lots of Space - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals

Looking for occupancy June 1st, 12 months + lease.

You're going to LOVE living in this gorgeous townhome. There is an attached one car garage, a 1/2 bath, and a closet on the ground floor.

The main floor and living area boast an open floor plan featuring hardwoods, inviting gas fireplace, a beautiful modern kitchen with stainless appliances including a gas range! On a sunny day enjoy sitting on your deck watching the world go by.

On the 3rd floor, you'll find two nice size bedrooms - one with access to another outdoor deck on the front of the home. A full bath and a washer and dryer closet.

You'll enjoy relaxing in your ultimate master suite as the entire 4th floor is dedicated. for your privacy. You have a private bath, two closets, one being a walk-in, vaulted ceilings make this room look even bigger than it already is.

This location is in the heart of the U-District with a walk score of 88. No need to have a car, you have the services of an urban environment without the price of downtown! The commute to downtown Seattle, the eastside, Greenlake or the North end with easy access to I-5, Bus lines are just steps away.

This home will not stay on the market long so schedule your viewing today.
We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com

- NO pets, non-negotiable.
- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.
- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)
- Tenants are responsible for all utilities
- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com
** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.
- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

#SeattleRentalHome
#SeattlePropertyManagement
#TownHouse
#Udistrict
#MapleLeafManagement
#LeeNicholsRealEstate

To view, the full listing and photos go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals #MapleLeafManagment #SeattlePropertyManagement

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2223645)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 A 7th Ave NE have any available units?
4218 A 7th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 A 7th Ave NE have?
Some of 4218 A 7th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 A 7th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4218 A 7th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 A 7th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4218 A 7th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 4218 A 7th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4218 A 7th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4218 A 7th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4218 A 7th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 A 7th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4218 A 7th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4218 A 7th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4218 A 7th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 A 7th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 A 7th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
