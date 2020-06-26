Amenities

4218 A 7th Ave NE Available 07/01/19 Beautiful Townhouse With Lots of Space - To view, this home go to www.mapleleafmgt.com - Available rentals



Looking for occupancy June 1st, 12 months + lease.



You're going to LOVE living in this gorgeous townhome. There is an attached one car garage, a 1/2 bath, and a closet on the ground floor.



The main floor and living area boast an open floor plan featuring hardwoods, inviting gas fireplace, a beautiful modern kitchen with stainless appliances including a gas range! On a sunny day enjoy sitting on your deck watching the world go by.



On the 3rd floor, you'll find two nice size bedrooms - one with access to another outdoor deck on the front of the home. A full bath and a washer and dryer closet.



You'll enjoy relaxing in your ultimate master suite as the entire 4th floor is dedicated. for your privacy. You have a private bath, two closets, one being a walk-in, vaulted ceilings make this room look even bigger than it already is.



This location is in the heart of the U-District with a walk score of 88. No need to have a car, you have the services of an urban environment without the price of downtown! The commute to downtown Seattle, the eastside, Greenlake or the North end with easy access to I-5, Bus lines are just steps away.



This home will not stay on the market long so schedule your viewing today.

We are showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing. www.MapleLeafMgt.com



- NO pets, non-negotiable.

- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required.

- The Security Deposit and Last Months rent may be pro-rated if necessary (up to six months)

- Tenants are responsible for all utilities

- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



