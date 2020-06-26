All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

4214 28th Pl W

4214 28th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

4214 28th Place West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Lovely home on quiet Magnolia street. Updates: fully fenced yard w peek Ship Canal views, ipe deck-plumbed for gas, professionally landscaped yard-blue stone patio, raised beds, mature tree & irrigation system. Completely remodeled basement incl custom designed theater, master bed w en suite bath w heated floor & laundry w/ ironing station. Living room w hardwoods & fireplace (gas starter). 2 beds on main, 1 wired for an office. Kitchen w eating space & fam room opens to deck.

(RLNE4960173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 28th Pl W have any available units?
4214 28th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 28th Pl W have?
Some of 4214 28th Pl W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 28th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
4214 28th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 28th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4214 28th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 4214 28th Pl W offer parking?
No, 4214 28th Pl W does not offer parking.
Does 4214 28th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4214 28th Pl W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 28th Pl W have a pool?
No, 4214 28th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 4214 28th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 4214 28th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 28th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 28th Pl W has units with dishwashers.
