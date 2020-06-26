4214 28th Pl W

Amenities
Lovely home on quiet Magnolia street. Updates: fully fenced yard w peek Ship Canal views, ipe deck-plumbed for gas, professionally landscaped yard-blue stone patio, raised beds, mature tree & irrigation system. Completely remodeled basement incl custom designed theater, master bed w en suite bath w heated floor & laundry w/ ironing station. Living room w hardwoods & fireplace (gas starter). 2 beds on main, 1 wired for an office. Kitchen w eating space & fam room opens to deck.
(RLNE4960173)