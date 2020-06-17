4213 Stone Way N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings. The Watermarke Apartments in Wallingford built in 1989 offer fireplaces, private decks, dishwashers, washers and dryers, a large rooftop deck with spectacular city views and beautiful newly remodeled common areas. Floor plans include one, two, three bedroom and studio apartments. Garage parking available. Secure bike cage in the garage. Walk to 45th street for restaurants and shopping. No dogs or smoking please. This unit faces East towards Stone Way N. Wood burning Fireplace. Washer Dryer in Unit. Rooftop Deck. Great Location.



Terms: 12 month lease