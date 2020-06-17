All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4213 Stone Way N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4213 Stone Way N
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

4213 Stone Way N

4213 Stone Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4213 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings. The Watermarke Apartments in Wallingford built in 1989 offer fireplaces, private decks, dishwashers, washers and dryers, a large rooftop deck with spectacular city views and beautiful newly remodeled common areas. Floor plans include one, two, three bedroom and studio apartments. Garage parking available. Secure bike cage in the garage. Walk to 45th street for restaurants and shopping. No dogs or smoking please. This unit faces East towards Stone Way N. Wood burning Fireplace. Washer Dryer in Unit. Rooftop Deck. Great Location.

Terms: 12 month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 Stone Way N have any available units?
4213 Stone Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 Stone Way N have?
Some of 4213 Stone Way N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 Stone Way N currently offering any rent specials?
4213 Stone Way N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 Stone Way N pet-friendly?
No, 4213 Stone Way N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4213 Stone Way N offer parking?
Yes, 4213 Stone Way N does offer parking.
Does 4213 Stone Way N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4213 Stone Way N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 Stone Way N have a pool?
No, 4213 Stone Way N does not have a pool.
Does 4213 Stone Way N have accessible units?
No, 4213 Stone Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 Stone Way N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 Stone Way N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
REO Flats
1525 14th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Wilsonian
4710 University Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University