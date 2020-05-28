4207 Phinney Ave N #304

Amenities

Fremont Apartment - Top floor, light and bright, west facing, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located just up the hill from downtown Fremont. Beautifully updated bathroom with stack washer and dryer. Gorgeous view of the Canal. This is everything you need in a great location. Available now.



Features Include:

2 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Approximately 900 sq ft

Controlled entry building

West facing deck

Dining area

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer and dryer

No pets

Parking space and extra storage available for $30 per month

$25 per month for wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Electric heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2000

Deposit $2000



Located in Fremont close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



No Pets Allowed



