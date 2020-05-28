All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4207 Phinney Ave N #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4207 Phinney Ave N #304
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

4207 Phinney Ave N #304

4207 Phinney Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4207 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Fremont Apartment - Top floor, light and bright, west facing, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit located just up the hill from downtown Fremont. Beautifully updated bathroom with stack washer and dryer. Gorgeous view of the Canal. This is everything you need in a great location. Available now.

Features Include:
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom
Approximately 900 sq ft
Controlled entry building
West facing deck
Dining area
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer and dryer
No pets
Parking space and extra storage available for $30 per month
$25 per month for wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Electric heat
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2000
Deposit $2000

Located in Fremont close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 have any available units?
4207 Phinney Ave N #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 have?
Some of 4207 Phinney Ave N #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 currently offering any rent specials?
4207 Phinney Ave N #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 is pet friendly.
Does 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 offer parking?
Yes, 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 offers parking.
Does 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 have a pool?
No, 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 does not have a pool.
Does 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 have accessible units?
No, 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 Phinney Ave N #304 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Mad Flats
1523 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Etta Ballard
1710 Northwest 57th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98117
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University