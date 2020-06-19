416 Summit Ave E

All apartments in Seattle
Location

416 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
The Oriana Apartments is a beautiful brick building located in the heart of Capitol Hill on Summit, a few blocks south of Top Pot.1920's charming details meets modern updates! Remodeled kitchen and bath with granite counters, pedestal sink, new tub surround and plumbing. Spacious vintage cabinets (and original retro ice box) and hexagon tile flooring. Large closets and living areas. Refinished original hardwood floors. Plenty of crown molding, trim and solid wood doors - they are not building apartments with this character and quality anymore! Corner apartment with garden view. Shared laundry in basement. Covered parking for additional charge, upon availability. Cats welcome with deposit and fee. Welcome home, to the Oriana! VIEWS! Remodel! WOW! The Oriana Apartments is a beautiful brick building located in the heart of Capitol Hill on Summit, a few blocks south of Top Pot.1920's charming details meets modern updates! Remodeled kitchen and bath with granite counters, pedestal sink, new tub surround and plumbing. Spacious vintage cabinets (and original retro ice box) and hexagon tile flooring. Large closets and living areas. Refinished original hardwood floors. Plenty of crown molding, trim and solid wood doors - they are not building apartments with this character and quality anymore! Corner apartment with garden view. Shared laundry in basement. Covered parking for additional charge, upon availability. Cats welcome with deposit and fee. Welcome home, to the Oriana!

Terms: 1 Year Initial Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Summit Ave E have any available units?
416 Summit Ave E has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Summit Ave E have?
Some of 416 Summit Ave E's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Summit Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
416 Summit Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Summit Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Summit Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 416 Summit Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 416 Summit Ave E does offer parking.
Does 416 Summit Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Summit Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Summit Ave E have a pool?
No, 416 Summit Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 416 Summit Ave E have accessible units?
No, 416 Summit Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Summit Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Summit Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
