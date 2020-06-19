416 Summit Ave E

Amenities

The Oriana Apartments is a beautiful brick building located in the heart of Capitol Hill on Summit, a few blocks south of Top Pot.1920's charming details meets modern updates! Remodeled kitchen and bath with granite counters, pedestal sink, new tub surround and plumbing. Spacious vintage cabinets (and original retro ice box) and hexagon tile flooring. Large closets and living areas. Refinished original hardwood floors. Plenty of crown molding, trim and solid wood doors - they are not building apartments with this character and quality anymore! Corner apartment with garden view. Shared laundry in basement. Covered parking for additional charge, upon availability. Cats welcome with deposit and fee. Welcome home, to the Oriana!



Terms: 1 Year Initial Lease