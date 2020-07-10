416 Federal Ave E #103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bike storage garage guest parking internet access

Rare opportunity to live in Capitol Hill 2-bedroom home with private, fully-fenced yard! Enjoy the cozy, private and quiet environment of this updated condo with no shared wallsâ€"the perfect getaway from city life! Includes modern updates such as concrete counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Large living room has fireplace for chilly nights and both bedrooms have windows facing the private backyard with black-out blinds. Home comes with side-by-side washer/dryer, secure storage unit, bike storage, in-glass pet door with yard access, one garage parking spot plus one guest parking spot for stress-free visits. Water, sewer, garbage, high-speed internet and basic yard maintenance included in utilities for $100/month. With a 97 walk score, you're steps away from beautiful parks (Broadway Hill Park, Volunteer Park, Cal Anderson Park), shopping and restaurants (Broadway, 15th Ave, Downtown, Pike/Pine), and light rail access to University District, Downtown, and SeaTac Airport. Easy walking commute to downtown and South Lake Union!



Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.