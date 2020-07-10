All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

416 Federal Ave E #103

416 Federal Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

416 Federal Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
Rare opportunity to live in Capitol Hill 2-bedroom home with private, fully-fenced yard! Enjoy the cozy, private and quiet environment of this updated condo with no shared wallsâ€"the perfect getaway from city life! Includes modern updates such as concrete counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Large living room has fireplace for chilly nights and both bedrooms have windows facing the private backyard with black-out blinds. Home comes with side-by-side washer/dryer, secure storage unit, bike storage, in-glass pet door with yard access, one garage parking spot plus one guest parking spot for stress-free visits. Water, sewer, garbage, high-speed internet and basic yard maintenance included in utilities for $100/month. With a 97 walk score, you're steps away from beautiful parks (Broadway Hill Park, Volunteer Park, Cal Anderson Park), shopping and restaurants (Broadway, 15th Ave, Downtown, Pike/Pine), and light rail access to University District, Downtown, and SeaTac Airport. Easy walking commute to downtown and South Lake Union!

Terms: 12+ month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Federal Ave E #103 have any available units?
416 Federal Ave E #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 416 Federal Ave E #103 have?
Some of 416 Federal Ave E #103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Federal Ave E #103 currently offering any rent specials?
416 Federal Ave E #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Federal Ave E #103 pet-friendly?
No, 416 Federal Ave E #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 416 Federal Ave E #103 offer parking?
Yes, 416 Federal Ave E #103 offers parking.
Does 416 Federal Ave E #103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Federal Ave E #103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Federal Ave E #103 have a pool?
No, 416 Federal Ave E #103 does not have a pool.
Does 416 Federal Ave E #103 have accessible units?
No, 416 Federal Ave E #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Federal Ave E #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Federal Ave E #103 has units with dishwashers.

