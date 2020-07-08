4146 36th Ave SW - D

Amenities

West Seattle Apartment - Available NOW - Located steps away from West Seattle's Alaska Junction, this quaint, light and bright 1 bedroom,1 bathroom is the perfect home for anyone looking for city living with a neighborhood feel. The spacious unit comes equipped with secured entry access, a small but lovely view of the greater WS area, kitchen with separate nook for dining and entertaining, a large bedroom with tons of light, sizable living room, plenty of storage in unit, freshly painted walls and cozy carpeting throughout.

Welcome guests in the building's lobby area and enjoy time in the sun in your owner maintained yard and garden.



Seconds from Seattle's favorite Thai restaurant, a brewery, coffee shops, WS Golf Course, and more. 1 off-street parking space offered at an additional $50/month. Terrific, walker friendly location, yet tucked away to ensure privacy. Easy access to 99, freeways, Boeing, SeaTac, and Downtown Seattle. Cat considered on case-by-case basis, but sorry, no dogs. Please, no smoking.



To view this lovely home, please contact Netanya Richards at Avenue One Residential, Seattle, via netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594. Virtual tours available!



