4135 Brooklyn Ave NE

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access media room

Brooklyn Apartments has (21) 1-bedroom/1 bath apartments, only 2 blocks walking distance from the U of W, one block north of Terry-Lander Hall. Many shops are right across the street, only minutes from the "Ave" where theaters, bookstores, shopping, and restaurants put you in the middle of U-District life. The building has exterior stairways opening onto covered breezeways. Bus lines are directly in front of the building, but if you have a car, paid parking is also available. Each apartment has a large living room with sunny window, bedroom with spacious closet & built-in desk, a full kitchen with plenty of cabinet storage, and private bathroom. Occupancy is limited to 2 persons. Pictures are of actual unit when possible, otherwise similar units are pictured.



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.