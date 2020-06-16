4131 Brooklyn Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal parking walk in closets elevator internet access

Located only one block off University Avenue & two blocks from the UW campus, The Maverick is close to restaurants, shops & bookstores, as well as multiple buses connecting to Northgate & downtown. This controlled-entry, 40-unit building has spacious studios & 1- and 2- bedroom apartments. Coin-operated laundry facilities are conveniently located on each floor. Both covered/uncovered parking is available. You'll be surprised by the size! Massive living room area welcomes you into this home, with the kitchen open to the living room which is great for entertaining. Large bedroom and so much storage in the bedroom and hallway. The hall closet can be transformed to make a great study room. Occupancy is limited to 2 persons. PICTURES OF ACTUAL UNIT AVAILABLE



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.