4131 11th Ave. NE - 302.

Amenities

Our property is only blocks from the University of Washington Campus; around a five minute walk. Very close to bus stops, shopping, and restaurants.

Our Studio, 1 Bath apartments are very good size and come with a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, and stove. Bedroom is separate from the living room.

To schedule a time to come look at the apartment call or text Andrew Dura at 206-939-0319

Showings from 10am - 6pm daily and weekends with appointment

No Pets

Our property is only blocks from the University of Washington Campus. Very close to bus stops, shopping, and restaurants. Our building has an onsite manager and maintenance crew.

Water/Sewer/Garbage Utility Included in Rent, You only pay Electricity & Internet. WIFI available through FastMesh, or you can choose Comcast or Centurylink.



Pictures may not be exact unit