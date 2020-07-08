4131 11th Ave. NE - 302.

Amenities
Our property is only blocks from the University of Washington Campus; around a five minute walk. Very close to bus stops, shopping, and restaurants.
Our Studio, 1 Bath apartments are very good size and come with a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, and stove. Bedroom is separate from the living room.
To schedule a time to come look at the apartment call or text Andrew Dura at 206-939-0319
Showings from 10am - 6pm daily and weekends with appointment
Collegeplaceapts.com
No Pets
Picture may not be exact unit #
Water/Sewer/Garbage Utility Included in Rent, You only pay Electricity & Internet. WIFI available through FastMesh, or you can choose Comcast or Centurylink.
