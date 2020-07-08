All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
4131 11th Ave. NE - 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4131 11th Ave. NE - 302
Last updated May 19 2019 at 5:14 AM

4131 11th Ave. NE - 302

4131 11th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4131 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
elevator
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Our property is only blocks from the University of Washington Campus; around a five minute walk. Very close to bus stops, shopping, and restaurants.
Our Studio, 1 Bath apartments are very good size and come with a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, refrigerator, and stove. Bedroom is separate from the living room.
To schedule a time to come look at the apartment call or text Andrew Dura at 206-939-0319
Showings from 10am - 6pm daily and weekends with appointment
Collegeplaceapts.com

No Pets
Picture may not be exact unit #
Our property is only blocks from the University of Washington Campus. Very close to bus stops, shopping, and restaurants. Our building has an onsite manager and maintenance crew.
Water/Sewer/Garbage Utility Included in Rent, You only pay Electricity & Internet. WIFI available through FastMesh, or you can choose Comcast or Centurylink.

No Pets

Pictures may not be exact unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Terravita
1615 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N
Seattle, WA 98115
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 have any available units?
4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 have?
Some of 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 pet-friendly?
No, 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 offer parking?
Yes, 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 offers parking.
Does 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 have a pool?
No, 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 have accessible units?
No, 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4131 11th Ave. NE - 302 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University