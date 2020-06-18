All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 413 NE 70th St Unit 206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
413 NE 70th St Unit 206
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

413 NE 70th St Unit 206

413 Northeast 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Green Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

413 Northeast 70th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
For Lease In The Heart Of Green Lake - $2160.00 - Spacious Updated Condo, One Bedroom/One Bath,Freshly Painted With All New Cabinets, Quartz Counter-tops, Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances & Secured Entrance. Features Gas Cooking, Office/Book Nook, Master Walk-in Closet, Overlooks 70th St. Florera. Comes With A Shared Rooftop Deck & Secured Parking Garage. Enjoy The Stellar Walk Score Rating To Green Lake's Delicious Eateries, Cafs, Shops, Yoga & Easy Access to UW & Downtown Seattle. Pets Subject to Approval. Showings By Appointment Only.

Contact Portia Wright, Champions Real Estate, 425-327-8032

(RLNE5249863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 have any available units?
413 NE 70th St Unit 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 have?
Some of 413 NE 70th St Unit 206's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 currently offering any rent specials?
413 NE 70th St Unit 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 is pet friendly.
Does 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 offer parking?
Yes, 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 offers parking.
Does 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 have a pool?
No, 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 does not have a pool.
Does 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 have accessible units?
No, 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 NE 70th St Unit 206 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1404 Boylston
1404 Boylston Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Prescott
3920 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Holgate12
1814 12th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University