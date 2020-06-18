413 NE 70th St Unit 206

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

For Lease In The Heart Of Green Lake - $2160.00 - Spacious Updated Condo, One Bedroom/One Bath,Freshly Painted With All New Cabinets, Quartz Counter-tops, Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances & Secured Entrance. Features Gas Cooking, Office/Book Nook, Master Walk-in Closet, Overlooks 70th St. Florera. Comes With A Shared Rooftop Deck & Secured Parking Garage. Enjoy The Stellar Walk Score Rating To Green Lake's Delicious Eateries, Cafs, Shops, Yoga & Easy Access to UW & Downtown Seattle. Pets Subject to Approval. Showings By Appointment Only.



Contact Portia Wright, Champions Real Estate, 425-327-8032



(RLNE5249863)