4126 1st Ave NW

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage guest suite

Well Appointed Fremont House with Guest Suite - Perched on the ridge between Fremont and Ballard, this spacious home is a quiet in-city retreat. On the main level, enjoy an open floor plan including living and dining space, and beautifully renovated kitchen with stone countertops and stainless appliances. Five bedrooms and three full bathrooms in total. The daylight basement offers a large bonus room, and private guest suite with a wet bar. Give yourself the gift of time, with two full-size washer and dryer sets - one on each level of the home. Outside, the large lot offers a grassy fenced yard, mature plantings, and lots of free street parking. Showings by appointment only, click here to schedule: https://calendly.com/madesonmanagement/4126_1st



One year lease preferred. Residents pay all utility fees to utility providers. Monthly rental fee without the detached garage is $4,995. Monthly rental fee with the detached two-car garage included is $5,350. $40 application fee per adult 18 years of age or older for screening including credit and reference check. Property does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. $4,995 refundable security deposit and first month's rent required to move in. Absolutely no smoking, vaping, cannabis use or manufacture permitted on the premises.



Notice of screening requirements and process for applicants in accordance with SMC 14.08:

Screening Criteria for all Applicants:

- Applicant on-time for showing appointment

- Positive Government Issued ID

- Fully completed application for every occupant 18 years and older

- Applicant(s) agree to a lease start date two weeks or less from the date of application approval

- Proof of adequate income which could include any of the following:

- Most recent paycheck stub

- Tax return copies for self-employed applicants

- Copies of deposit slips, investment earnings documents or Social Security earnings for retired applicants

- Any additional sources of income, ie child or spousal support, trust fund income

- Proof of verifiable employment and / or verifiable source of income

- Gross income to rent ratio of 3:1

- No excessive debt which may impact applicant(s) ability to pay rent

- Good credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate an applicant is high-risk and / or indicates a pattern of payment delinquency

- If applicant lacks a credit history, applicant will apply with a qualified guarantor (co-signor) who also meets screening criteria

- Sex offender status will be considered, and may negatively impact decision

- If applicant has prior rental experience, no negative references from prior landlord(s)

- No prior evictions on applicant(s) record



If additional time is needed to seek out language interpretation or translation or if the applicant needs a reasonable accommodation for a disability, applicant should request it by email, in person, or by phone 206.373.4282.



This property is not required to, and has not voluntarily agreed to, set aside units to serve

vulnerable populations.



