Seattle, WA
411 West Prospect Street
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

411 West Prospect Street

411 West Prospect Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 West Prospect Street, Seattle, WA 98119
Lower Queen Anne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
411 West Prospect Street Available 05/01/20 Queen Anne House - Available Now! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom exquisite home resides in the lovely Queen Anne neighborhood! What's not to love about this gorgeous, traditional home that sits high a top the hill with sweeping water, mountain and downtown views . Entertaining is a joy with stainless appliances, Wolf gas oven and stove, and a formal living room and dining room. Light and beauty abound in this perfectly crafted home with new paint and new carpet throughout. All four bedrooms are spacious. The master bedroom itself has the ambience of a five star hotel! Enjoy the most spectacular views of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains from your master bedroom and soak in the gorgeous sunsets from your private deck. This home is a dream come true! Queen Anne is the most desirable neighborhood in the city of Seattle with easy access to downtown and Amazon campus, Microsoft Connector, great restaurants and shopping and retail; walk to the Seattle Center, enjoy the Chihuly Gardens or the Science Center! Fantastic schools and pre-schools, coffee shops and grocery stores all close by. One dog under 40 lbs. or one cat with additional $500 pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #queenannerentals #seattlerentalswithviews #amazonSLU #seattlerentals

(RLNE5133602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 West Prospect Street have any available units?
411 West Prospect Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 West Prospect Street have?
Some of 411 West Prospect Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 West Prospect Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 West Prospect Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 West Prospect Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 West Prospect Street is pet friendly.
Does 411 West Prospect Street offer parking?
No, 411 West Prospect Street does not offer parking.
Does 411 West Prospect Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 West Prospect Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 West Prospect Street have a pool?
No, 411 West Prospect Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 West Prospect Street have accessible units?
No, 411 West Prospect Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 West Prospect Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 411 West Prospect Street does not have units with dishwashers.
