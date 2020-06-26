All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 411 11th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
411 11th Avenue
Last updated June 25 2020 at 8:37 AM

411 11th Avenue

411 11th Avenue · (206) 332-1947
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Yesler Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

411 11th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Yesler Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Hillside 411 Apartments, built in 2000, is a five-story building offering 16 apartments. There are 10 one bedroom with one bathroom apartments, 4 two bedroom with one and half bath apartments, and 2 three bedroom with two bath apartments on the top floor that are two-story. Fountain entry or come in from enclosed garage. Amenities include microwaves, carpet, controlled access, decks, dishwasher, disposal, parking, convenient location near bus lines, washer/dryers, and shared roof top deck . No pets or smoking allowed. Bright corner unit with en-suite bathroom. Open kitchen design to dining and living room. Great layout for roommates. Modern style carpet and stacked washer dryer in unit. MOVE IN SPECIAL: Free parking space in remote controlled garage for 6 months. After the promotion the space rents for $100 a month. $600 savings!

Terms: One year lease Free parking space in garage for 6 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 11th Avenue have any available units?
411 11th Avenue has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 11th Avenue have?
Some of 411 11th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
411 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 411 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 411 11th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 411 11th Avenue offers parking.
Does 411 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 11th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 11th Avenue have a pool?
No, 411 11th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 411 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 411 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 411 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 11th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 411 11th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Publix / Modern
506 5th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Axis
123 2nd Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity