411 11th Avenue

The Hillside 411 Apartments, built in 2000, is a five-story building offering 16 apartments. There are 10 one bedroom with one bathroom apartments, 4 two bedroom with one and half bath apartments, and 2 three bedroom with two bath apartments on the top floor that are two-story. Fountain entry or come in from enclosed garage. Amenities include microwaves, carpet, controlled access, decks, dishwasher, disposal, parking, convenient location near bus lines, washer/dryers, and shared roof top deck . No pets or smoking allowed. Bright corner unit with en-suite bathroom. Open kitchen design to dining and living room. Great layout for roommates. Modern style carpet and stacked washer dryer in unit. MOVE IN SPECIAL: Free parking space in remote controlled garage for 6 months. After the promotion the space rents for $100 a month. $600 savings!



Terms: One year lease Free parking space in garage for 6 months