Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

4106 S Graham St

4106 SW Graham St · No Longer Available
Location

4106 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA 98136
Fairmount Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
W. Seattle hs - Property Id: 173694

Cozy brick home Great location walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants. Bus line block away. Updated kitchen and bathroom hardwood floors fireplace updated window blinds. private side yard with two car carpet. Plenty of street parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173694p
Property Id 173694

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5287058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4106 S Graham St have any available units?
4106 S Graham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4106 S Graham St have?
Some of 4106 S Graham St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4106 S Graham St currently offering any rent specials?
4106 S Graham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4106 S Graham St pet-friendly?
No, 4106 S Graham St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4106 S Graham St offer parking?
No, 4106 S Graham St does not offer parking.
Does 4106 S Graham St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4106 S Graham St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4106 S Graham St have a pool?
No, 4106 S Graham St does not have a pool.
Does 4106 S Graham St have accessible units?
No, 4106 S Graham St does not have accessible units.
Does 4106 S Graham St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4106 S Graham St has units with dishwashers.

