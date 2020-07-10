4106 S Graham St

4106 SW Graham St, Seattle, WA 98136 Fairmount Park
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
W. Seattle hs - Property Id: 173694
Cozy brick home Great location walking distance to grocery stores and restaurants. Bus line block away. Updated kitchen and bathroom hardwood floors fireplace updated window blinds. private side yard with two car carpet. Plenty of street parking. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/173694p Property Id 173694
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5287058)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
