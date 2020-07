4105 Brooklyn Avenue Northeast - 109

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking lobby

Move in on prorate rent for July! Available to show July 15th

Bright space lobby level but windows almost second floor level

Small kitchen, 2 large closets built in dresser.



Water Sewer Trash and hot water included for one resident.



Laundry in building coin op



Parking spots for lease in adjacent parking lot $125 as available, waitlist.



Pets friendly on approval -$50 per pet monthly , large and small ,only a few restrictions. $250 additional deposit



Parcel lockers to secure your deliveries by www.Luxerone.com