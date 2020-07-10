All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

407 Northeast 45th Street - 0

407 Northeast 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

407 Northeast 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Wallingford

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy studio in a 10 units security building.
Great location, close to I-5 and buses to UW.
QFC & Bartell Drugs few blocks away, lots of restaurants nearby
Street parking is easy to find and it's free.
Little warning: commercial zone, some tolerance for noise is expected.

First/last/deposit ($500). All utilities included. No smoking. No Pets. No parking.
Available early June.
* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **

* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

*We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 have any available units?
407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 currently offering any rent specials?
407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 pet-friendly?
No, 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 offer parking?
No, 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 does not offer parking.
Does 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 have a pool?
No, 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 does not have a pool.
Does 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 have accessible units?
No, 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Northeast 45th Street - 0 does not have units with air conditioning.

