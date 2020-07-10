407 Northeast 45th Street - 0

Amenities

all utils included

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Cozy studio in a 10 units security building.

Great location, close to I-5 and buses to UW.

QFC & Bartell Drugs few blocks away, lots of restaurants nearby

Street parking is easy to find and it's free.

Little warning: commercial zone, some tolerance for noise is expected.



First/last/deposit ($500). All utilities included. No smoking. No Pets. No parking.

Available early June.

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity



**DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. **



* In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.



*We do NOT accept applications prior to an applicant first viewing the home IN PERSON. Only once an applicant has viewed the home in person, can they then apply to a property.*