Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
406 Summit Avenue E
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:11 AM

406 Summit Avenue E

406 Summit Avenue East · (425) 351-3066
Location

406 Summit Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
View all our vacancies by clicking on the "View Website" link. The Summit Terrace Apartments were built in 1920. Most of the 10 units are single story and cottage style. Units' entrances are off a courtyard. There are 4 studio and 6 one bedroom apartments in this building. There is street parking. Units have storage available, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and blinds. Laundry facilities are on the premises. Water, sewer, heat and garbage are paid by the landlord. The building is close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants. No smoking or pets please. Spacious 1bd, $1700 (includes w/s/g), Hardwood floors! Quiet courtyard setting with beautiful landscapes! Includes extra storage! separate entrance, near Seattle Central Community College, Cornish, Seattle University, Swedish, the Polyclinic! Walk to shops, restaurants, No pets, No smoking 406 Summit Ave E **CALL 425-351-3066 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Summit Avenue E have any available units?
406 Summit Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Summit Avenue E have?
Some of 406 Summit Avenue E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Summit Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
406 Summit Avenue E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Summit Avenue E pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Summit Avenue E is pet friendly.
Does 406 Summit Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 406 Summit Avenue E does offer parking.
Does 406 Summit Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Summit Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Summit Avenue E have a pool?
No, 406 Summit Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 406 Summit Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 406 Summit Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Summit Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Summit Avenue E does not have units with dishwashers.
