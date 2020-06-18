406 Summit Avenue E

Amenities

View all our vacancies by clicking on the "View Website" link. The Summit Terrace Apartments were built in 1920. Most of the 10 units are single story and cottage style. Units' entrances are off a courtyard. There are 4 studio and 6 one bedroom apartments in this building. There is street parking. Units have storage available, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and blinds. Laundry facilities are on the premises. Water, sewer, heat and garbage are paid by the landlord. The building is close to public transportation, shopping and restaurants. No smoking or pets please. Spacious 1bd, $1700 (includes w/s/g), Hardwood floors! Quiet courtyard setting with beautiful landscapes! Includes extra storage! separate entrance, near Seattle Central Community College, Cornish, Seattle University, Swedish, the Polyclinic! Walk to shops, restaurants, No pets, No smoking 406 Summit Ave E **CALL 425-351-3066 https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure