Seattle, WA
4054 NE 55th Street
Last updated June 23 2020 at 8:30 AM

4054 NE 55th Street

4054 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4054 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Bryant

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Immaculate, gated & landscaped residential community convenient to essentials, a variety of stores in University Village & 1/2 block from a fabulous Metropolitan Market. Buses to downtown & UW pass in front of the building; Burke-Gilman Trail is also close by. Professionally managed and talented maintenance staff available. Controlled access parking. Neutral color scheme makes it easy to incorporate your favorite things and feel like home. Spacious living room has large windows and goes onto a large porch area. Great cooks kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space! Top floor apartment with vaulted ceilings Pictures are of a similar unit - will undergo renovations. Occupancy is limited to 4 persons.

Terms: Flexible Lease Terms: 6-12 Months. Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4054 NE 55th Street have any available units?
4054 NE 55th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4054 NE 55th Street have?
Some of 4054 NE 55th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4054 NE 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4054 NE 55th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 NE 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4054 NE 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4054 NE 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4054 NE 55th Street offers parking.
Does 4054 NE 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4054 NE 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 NE 55th Street have a pool?
No, 4054 NE 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4054 NE 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 4054 NE 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 NE 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4054 NE 55th Street has units with dishwashers.

