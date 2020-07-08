4054 NE 55th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Immaculate, gated & landscaped residential community convenient to essentials, a variety of stores in University Village & 1/2 block from a fabulous Metropolitan Market. Buses to downtown & UW pass in front of the building; Burke-Gilman Trail is also close by. Professionally managed and talented maintenance staff available. Controlled access parking. Neutral color scheme makes it easy to incorporate your favorite things and feel like home. Spacious living room has large windows and goes onto a large porch area. Great cooks kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space! Top floor apartment with vaulted ceilings Pictures are of a similar unit - will undergo renovations. Occupancy is limited to 4 persons.



Terms: Flexible Lease Terms: 6-12 Months. Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.