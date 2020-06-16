4016-8th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Located on the edge of the U-District and The Portage Bay you will enjoy spectacular views of the Bay, Mt. Rainer, and Downtown Seattle. You are also steps away from the hospital, stadium, and shopping on the "Ave" . Walk in and Be Amazed. Tons of windows, large kitchen with pantry space, Spacious deck. The apartment also has a stack-able washer/dryer. This is a "must see"! Call today to make an appointment. Occupancy is limited to 4 persons. Pictures are of a similar unit. Actual pictures will be available end of June, 2020



Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.