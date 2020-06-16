All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4016-8th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4016-8th Ave NE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:14 AM

4016-8th Ave NE

4016 8th Avenue Northeast · (206) 525-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
University District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4016 8th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Located on the edge of the U-District and The Portage Bay you will enjoy spectacular views of the Bay, Mt. Rainer, and Downtown Seattle. You are also steps away from the hospital, stadium, and shopping on the "Ave" . Walk in and Be Amazed. Tons of windows, large kitchen with pantry space, Spacious deck. The apartment also has a stack-able washer/dryer. This is a "must see"! Call today to make an appointment. Occupancy is limited to 4 persons. Pictures are of a similar unit. Actual pictures will be available end of June, 2020

Terms: Flexible Lease terms (6-12 months) Renters insurance is required. We use a 2.5 rent ratio for qualifying perspective tenants. Lee and Associates accepts checks or money orders only, No cash or credit cards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016-8th Ave NE have any available units?
4016-8th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016-8th Ave NE have?
Some of 4016-8th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016-8th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4016-8th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016-8th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4016-8th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4016-8th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4016-8th Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 4016-8th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016-8th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016-8th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4016-8th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4016-8th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4016-8th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4016-8th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016-8th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4016-8th Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Park at Northgate Apartment Homes
10735 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Smith & Burns
4455 Interlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Puget Vista
411 West Republican Street
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity