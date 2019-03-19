Amenities

on-site laundry parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Kelo Apartments is a controlled access building with laundry on-site. Walking distance to Broadway, the property is also perfect for access to freeways and bus lines. Swedish, Seattle U, the Polyclinic, Cornish and Seattle Central Community College are all close by. Parking is available as well as an on-site laundry facility. No smoking or pets please. We have a rare opening at the KELO Apartments. People move here because we offer affordable rent in a great location. They stay because we have comfortable and large apartments in a safe and friendly community. Parking is available, and we have a laundry facility on-site. The building is near transit with easy access to I-5. You can walk to Broadway in a few minutes and the Pike/Pine corridor is close by. Near Cornish, Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Swedish, the Polyclinic. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING MAY RENT FREE!! KELO Apartments 401 Boylston Ave E Seattle 98102