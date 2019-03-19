All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 6 2020

401 Boylston Ave E

401 Boylston Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

401 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Kelo Apartments is a controlled access building with laundry on-site. Walking distance to Broadway, the property is also perfect for access to freeways and bus lines. Swedish, Seattle U, the Polyclinic, Cornish and Seattle Central Community College are all close by. Parking is available as well as an on-site laundry facility. No smoking or pets please. We have a rare opening at the KELO Apartments. People move here because we offer affordable rent in a great location. They stay because we have comfortable and large apartments in a safe and friendly community. Parking is available, and we have a laundry facility on-site. The building is near transit with easy access to I-5. You can walk to Broadway in a few minutes and the Pike/Pine corridor is close by. Near Cornish, Seattle Central Community College, Seattle University, Swedish, the Polyclinic. NO PETS/ NO SMOKING MAY RENT FREE!! KELO Apartments 401 Boylston Ave E Seattle 98102

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Boylston Ave E have any available units?
401 Boylston Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 401 Boylston Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
401 Boylston Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Boylston Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 401 Boylston Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 401 Boylston Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 401 Boylston Ave E offers parking.
Does 401 Boylston Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Boylston Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Boylston Ave E have a pool?
No, 401 Boylston Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 401 Boylston Ave E have accessible units?
No, 401 Boylston Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Boylston Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Boylston Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Boylston Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Boylston Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

