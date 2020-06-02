Rent Calculator
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4006 SW Concord Street
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4006 SW Concord Street
4006 Southwest Concord Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4006 Southwest Concord Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4006 SW Concord Street Available 05/01/20 -
(RLNE5694372)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have any available units?
4006 SW Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 4006 SW Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
4006 SW Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 SW Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street offer parking?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have a pool?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.
