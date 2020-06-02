All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 4006 SW Concord Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
4006 SW Concord Street
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

4006 SW Concord Street

4006 Southwest Concord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4006 Southwest Concord Street, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4006 SW Concord Street Available 05/01/20 -

(RLNE5694372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 SW Concord Street have any available units?
4006 SW Concord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4006 SW Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
4006 SW Concord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 SW Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street offer parking?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have a pool?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 SW Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 SW Concord Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verve
2720 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
624 Yale
624 Yale Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Canvas
600 Elliott Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Raleigh Ridge
411 10th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University