400 Melrose Ave E #404

Sahali Condominiums ~ Capitol Hill - Available Now - Enjoy expansive views of the Space Needle, Lake Union, Downtown Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains from your living room in this roomy one bedroom condo at the Sahali on Capitol Hill! With a walk score of 94, restaurants, coffee shops, and transportation are just steps away. Enjoy easy access to Amazon campus, South Lake Union, and Downtown Seattle. Huge floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, and a fireplace for cozy nights and days. Separate space for dining off the kitchen. Remodeled bath with tile shower and glass door. Bedroom with one full wall of closet space. One on-site parking space available for $100/mo. Water/sewer/garbage is included in the monthly rent. Sorry, no pets or smoking.



For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



No Pets Allowed



