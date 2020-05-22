All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 400 Melrose Ave E #404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
400 Melrose Ave E #404
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

400 Melrose Ave E #404

400 Melrose Avenue East · (206) 551-9589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 Melrose Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 400 Melrose Ave E #404 · Avail. now

$1,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Sahali Condominiums ~ Capitol Hill - Available Now - Enjoy expansive views of the Space Needle, Lake Union, Downtown Seattle, and the Olympic Mountains from your living room in this roomy one bedroom condo at the Sahali on Capitol Hill! With a walk score of 94, restaurants, coffee shops, and transportation are just steps away. Enjoy easy access to Amazon campus, South Lake Union, and Downtown Seattle. Huge floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, and a fireplace for cozy nights and days. Separate space for dining off the kitchen. Remodeled bath with tile shower and glass door. Bedroom with one full wall of closet space. One on-site parking space available for $100/mo. Water/sewer/garbage is included in the monthly rent. Sorry, no pets or smoking.

For more information please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

To review our application screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

#avenueoneresidential #seattlerentals #CapitolHillRentals #Amazon/SLU #seattlewalkscore94 #SahaliCondosSeattle

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3649050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Melrose Ave E #404 have any available units?
400 Melrose Ave E #404 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Melrose Ave E #404 have?
Some of 400 Melrose Ave E #404's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Melrose Ave E #404 currently offering any rent specials?
400 Melrose Ave E #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Melrose Ave E #404 pet-friendly?
No, 400 Melrose Ave E #404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 400 Melrose Ave E #404 offer parking?
Yes, 400 Melrose Ave E #404 offers parking.
Does 400 Melrose Ave E #404 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Melrose Ave E #404 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Melrose Ave E #404 have a pool?
No, 400 Melrose Ave E #404 does not have a pool.
Does 400 Melrose Ave E #404 have accessible units?
No, 400 Melrose Ave E #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Melrose Ave E #404 have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Melrose Ave E #404 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 400 Melrose Ave E #404?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St
Seattle, WA 98115
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Hollywood Lofts
127 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Aspira
1823 Terry Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity