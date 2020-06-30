Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking pool coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

The Blue Dolphin is a waterfront property just 1 block south of Leschi's commercial district. Walk to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores! Enjoy the incredible views of Lake Washington, the Bellevue skyline, and the Cascades! We offer a BBQ area and a large dock from which you can swim or sun. We also lease moorage slips for your boat. Off street parking available. The Blue Dolphin is currently offering a spacious Studio-Plus apartment in beautiful Leschi! This unit offers hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and an additional room/den just off the living room. The Blue Dolphin overlooks Lake Washington and has a beautiful lawn that rolls down to 120’ of lakefront. Enjoy swimming, BBQing, or sunning on the dock! We also offer boat moorage with slips available for rental. Note: This unit does not have a water view. Common-area laundry room. We are located just one block south of Leschi’s restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores and we are just a 7 minute drive to downtown Seattle. Monthly Rent: $1395.00 $900.00 security deposit Last Month Rent deposit required No Smoking/ No Pets 400 Lakeside Ave S Please call or email Lori at (206)617-8472; bluedolphinapartments@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure