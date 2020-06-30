All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 400 Lakeside Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
400 Lakeside Ave S
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 PM

400 Lakeside Ave S

400 Lakeside Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Leschi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

400 Lakeside Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
pool
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
The Blue Dolphin is a waterfront property just 1 block south of Leschi's commercial district. Walk to nearby restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores! Enjoy the incredible views of Lake Washington, the Bellevue skyline, and the Cascades! We offer a BBQ area and a large dock from which you can swim or sun. We also lease moorage slips for your boat. Off street parking available. The Blue Dolphin is currently offering a spacious Studio-Plus apartment in beautiful Leschi! This unit offers hardwood floors, a gas fireplace, and an additional room/den just off the living room. The Blue Dolphin overlooks Lake Washington and has a beautiful lawn that rolls down to 120’ of lakefront. Enjoy swimming, BBQing, or sunning on the dock! We also offer boat moorage with slips available for rental. Note: This unit does not have a water view. Common-area laundry room. We are located just one block south of Leschi’s restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores and we are just a 7 minute drive to downtown Seattle. Monthly Rent: $1395.00 $900.00 security deposit Last Month Rent deposit required No Smoking/ No Pets 400 Lakeside Ave S Please call or email Lori at (206)617-8472; bluedolphinapartments@gmail.com https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 Lakeside Ave S have any available units?
400 Lakeside Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 Lakeside Ave S have?
Some of 400 Lakeside Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 Lakeside Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
400 Lakeside Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 Lakeside Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 400 Lakeside Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 400 Lakeside Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 400 Lakeside Ave S offers parking.
Does 400 Lakeside Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 Lakeside Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 Lakeside Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 400 Lakeside Ave S has a pool.
Does 400 Lakeside Ave S have accessible units?
No, 400 Lakeside Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 400 Lakeside Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 Lakeside Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Publix / Historic
504 5th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Broadcast
1420 East Madison Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Post Alley Court
1408 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Sunset Electric Apartments
1111 E Pine St
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University