Last updated May 1 2020 at 2:08 PM

3940 Wallingford Ave N

3940 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3940 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Perfect Wallingford neighborhood location. 24 1 bedroom's with balconies and wood burning fireplaces. Washer & dryer in each unit. Many units have a view of the city. Secured garage parking available for $50/month. This corner unit is Top Floor facing North towards 40th. New hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Wood burning fireplace. Open bar facing living room. Private Balcony. Please contact Tenaya via text at, (206) 930-5544, to schedule a showing.

Terms: $75 monthly for parking. 12 Month Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

