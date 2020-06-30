3855 34th Ave W

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

Promenade at the Park is in a quiet residential neighborhood less than 10 minutes from Downtown Seattle, Queen Anne, Ballard and Greenlake. Located minutes away from cafes, restaurants, parks, shopping, schools and Discovery Park. Just two blocks away is an array of beautiful wooded trails and amazing scenery. Gourmet Metropolitan Market is right across the street and downtown Magnolia "village" is a few blocks away. Promenade at the Park has condo quality finishes. This is really nice apartment located in a fantastic community. Adorable open studio with modern finishes. Originally condos converted to apartments. Tile backsplashes in kitchen and bathroom. Modern appliances and stacked washer/dryer in unit. Additional storage units available for small monthly fee.



Terms: 1 year lease