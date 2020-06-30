All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:25 AM

3855 34th Ave W

3855 34th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

3855 34th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
Promenade at the Park is in a quiet residential neighborhood less than 10 minutes from Downtown Seattle, Queen Anne, Ballard and Greenlake. Located minutes away from cafes, restaurants, parks, shopping, schools and Discovery Park. Just two blocks away is an array of beautiful wooded trails and amazing scenery. Gourmet Metropolitan Market is right across the street and downtown Magnolia "village" is a few blocks away. Promenade at the Park has condo quality finishes. This is really nice apartment located in a fantastic community. Adorable open studio with modern finishes. Originally condos converted to apartments. Tile backsplashes in kitchen and bathroom. Modern appliances and stacked washer/dryer in unit. Additional storage units available for small monthly fee.

Terms: 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 34th Ave W have any available units?
3855 34th Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 34th Ave W have?
Some of 3855 34th Ave W's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 34th Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
3855 34th Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 34th Ave W pet-friendly?
No, 3855 34th Ave W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3855 34th Ave W offer parking?
No, 3855 34th Ave W does not offer parking.
Does 3855 34th Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3855 34th Ave W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 34th Ave W have a pool?
No, 3855 34th Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 3855 34th Ave W have accessible units?
No, 3855 34th Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 34th Ave W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 34th Ave W has units with dishwashers.

