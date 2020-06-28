3843 Fremont Avenue North

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access

Newly renovated unit with new flooring throughout. Updated bathroom and kitchen and new appliances. Ground floor unit with a spacious floor plan.

A short walk to the vibrant, bustling Fremont neighborhood, multiple grocery stores, bars/restaurants, night clubs/venues, and clothing & gift shops. Access to everything! Walk, bike, bus or drive Downtown, UW, SPU, Ballard, Wallingford, Woodlawn Park Zoo. Quick access to Highway 99, I-5 for commuting all around Seattle. This unit includes spacious floor plan, updated appliances & recently remodeled kitchen & bath, giant closets, a separate storage locker, AND secured bike storage in parking area. Cats Welcome; Service Dogs only. Utilities and electricity billed separately.



*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com