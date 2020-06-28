All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 6 2020 at 5:18 AM

3843 Fremont Avenue North

3843 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3843 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
Newly renovated unit with new flooring throughout. Updated bathroom and kitchen and new appliances. Ground floor unit with a spacious floor plan.
A short walk to the vibrant, bustling Fremont neighborhood, multiple grocery stores, bars/restaurants, night clubs/venues, and clothing & gift shops. Access to everything! Walk, bike, bus or drive Downtown, UW, SPU, Ballard, Wallingford, Woodlawn Park Zoo. Quick access to Highway 99, I-5 for commuting all around Seattle. This unit includes spacious floor plan, updated appliances & recently remodeled kitchen & bath, giant closets, a separate storage locker, AND secured bike storage in parking area. Cats Welcome; Service Dogs only. Utilities and electricity billed separately.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************

All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:

Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement

Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record

Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.

**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Fremont Avenue North have any available units?
3843 Fremont Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 Fremont Avenue North have?
Some of 3843 Fremont Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 Fremont Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Fremont Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Fremont Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 3843 Fremont Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 3843 Fremont Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Fremont Avenue North offers parking.
Does 3843 Fremont Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Fremont Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Fremont Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3843 Fremont Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3843 Fremont Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3843 Fremont Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Fremont Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 Fremont Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
