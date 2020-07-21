All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

3821 S Graham St

3821 South Graham Street · No Longer Available
Location

3821 South Graham Street, Seattle, WA 98118
Brighton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 1920's Home w/ Garden Space! - With most of its original charm intact, this spacious 1920's craftsman-style home in Brighton/Hillman City features hardwood floors, a wonderfully updated bathroom with a two-sink vanity and heated flooring, a master bedroom on the main level with a walk-in closet, two bedrooms upstairs, and a lower level that features a new cooking space and a separate entrance. The downstairs would make a fantastic office or rec room. With an incredible organic gardening space, deck, yard and garage (perfect for a workshop), this home is a small oasis just outside the bustling city, with easy access to I-5, MLK, the Othello Light Rail Station and Seward Park.

* This house has tested positive for lead-based paint by King County and an independent testing company
- Utilities are tenant's responsibility
- 10 month lease required, to end November 30, 2020.
- Tenant to pay for professional landscaping service.
- Pet(s) negotiable. Pet rent will apply. Pet Screening is required.
- Showing by appointment only. Please click the contact us icon to schedule a showing.
- Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required (can be prorated over 6 months)
- $45.00 Application fee per applicant
- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a representative of Maple Leaf Management.
- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
- $10.00 Monthly Furnace Filter Fee
- View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at: www.mapleleafmgt.com
- Tenant(s) responsible for lawn mowing, weeding, watering and general yard care

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4438168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 S Graham St have any available units?
3821 S Graham St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 S Graham St have?
Some of 3821 S Graham St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 S Graham St currently offering any rent specials?
3821 S Graham St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 S Graham St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3821 S Graham St is pet friendly.
Does 3821 S Graham St offer parking?
Yes, 3821 S Graham St offers parking.
Does 3821 S Graham St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 S Graham St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 S Graham St have a pool?
No, 3821 S Graham St does not have a pool.
Does 3821 S Graham St have accessible units?
No, 3821 S Graham St does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 S Graham St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3821 S Graham St does not have units with dishwashers.
