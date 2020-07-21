3816 25th Ave W

All apartments in Seattle
Location

3816 25th Avenue West, Seattle, WA 98199
Magnolia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Magnolia Townhouse - Large three story townhouse style home with 3 bedrooms plus a den/office and 2.5 bathrooms. Main floor has a large living room with a bay window with a gorgeous view of the Canal, kitchen and half bathroom. Top floor has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Bottom floor has a bedroom, a 3/4 bathroom and an office/den. Private fenced patio. Available now.

Features Include:
3 bedrooms + den/office
2.5 bathrooms
Approximately 1681 sq ft
New carpet throughout
Gas fireplace
Washer and Dryer
Dishwasher
Detached two car garage
Fenced patio
Owner pays wsg
Tenant pays electricity
Tenant pays gas heat
One pet negotiable
No smoking
12 month lease
Rent $2700
Deposit $2700

Located in Magnolia close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.

There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/

You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/

You can view our approval requirements on our website at:
http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/

The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.

This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.

(RLNE3417821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

