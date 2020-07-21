3816 25th Ave W

Amenities

Magnolia Townhouse - Large three story townhouse style home with 3 bedrooms plus a den/office and 2.5 bathrooms. Main floor has a large living room with a bay window with a gorgeous view of the Canal, kitchen and half bathroom. Top floor has two bedrooms and a bathroom. Bottom floor has a bedroom, a 3/4 bathroom and an office/den. Private fenced patio. Available now.



3 bedrooms + den/office

2.5 bathrooms

Approximately 1681 sq ft

New carpet throughout

Gas fireplace

Washer and Dryer

Dishwasher

Detached two car garage

Fenced patio

Owner pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

One pet negotiable

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2700

Deposit $2700



Located in Magnolia close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



