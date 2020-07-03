3742 Southwest Ida Street, Seattle, WA 98126 Gatewood
3742 SW Ida St. Available 05/20/20 Gatewood Hill Bungalow - Classic bungalow in quiet Gatewood Hill neighborhood. Hardwood floors. Wood burning fireplace. Large backyard deck. Fenced and private backyard. Unfinished basement.
(RLNE5732922)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
