Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

3671 Dayton Ave N., Unit 11 Available 05/04/19 Solstice Condominiums ~ Fremont - Available May 4th - Welcome to this bright and modern condo in the heart of Fremont! Two bedroom, two bath with contemporary finishes. Open kitchen with stainless appliances, designer lighting and eating bar. Living area opens to a balcony for BBQs and territorial views. Gas fireplace and built-in shelving. Spacious master suite with private bath and dual closets. Large windows in the second bedroom and a full bath. In-unit washer and dryer. Secure garage parking for one car as well as extra storage.



Explore eclectic Fremont on foot or a bicycle...restaurants, shopping, Burke Gilman Trail, Lake Union...and enjoy an easy commute to downtown Seattle, South Lake Union, Amazon campus, SPU and UW. Cat or small dog (under 50 lbs) okay with an additional pet deposit. Sorry, no smoking. For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-551-9589.



(RLNE3943195)